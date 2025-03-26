Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP opened at $235.90 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

