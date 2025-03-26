Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 12108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

