PKS Advisory Services LLC Invests $312,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

