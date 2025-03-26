PKS Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 269.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 60.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $212.18 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $133.99 and a twelve month high of $212.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $227.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.83.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

