PKS Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $182.71 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

