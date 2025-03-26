Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $48.68. 4,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.
Point Bridge America First ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.09.
Point Bridge America First ETF Company Profile
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
