Promising Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – March 25th

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Uber Technologies, Target, PepsiCo, and Starbucks are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies that operate in the retail industry, specifically those that sell food and everyday household essentials such as supermarkets and convenience stores. These stocks generally fall within the consumer staples sector and are considered relatively stable investments, as consumer demand for essential items tends to remain consistent even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,004,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,959,564. The company has a market capitalization of $681.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $527.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,831. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.05. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $530.61.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $927.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,339. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $987.58 and its 200-day moving average is $945.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $411.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. 10,245,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,651,368. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.97. 3,884,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 52 week low of $101.76 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,855. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.73.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.96. 3,443,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,606,525. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

