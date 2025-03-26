Promising Retail Stocks To Watch Now – March 25th

Tesla, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Alibaba Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies involved in the sale of goods and services directly to consumers through physical stores or online platforms. These stocks represent companies that typically depend on consumer spending patterns, economic cycles, and evolving market trends. Investors often analyze retail stocks for growth opportunities and income potential based on the performance of retail chains, consumer behavior, and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,741,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,569,636. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.69 and its 200 day moving average is $321.49. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $901.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.55. 20,370,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,443,934. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.74. 18,023,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,288,051. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.41.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $395.53. 7,587,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,335,764. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $376.91 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.34. 12,956,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,036,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

