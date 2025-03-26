ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1309 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of BIB stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $69.56.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
