ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1309 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of BIB stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.