ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:UCYB)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1415 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of UCYB stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $61.04.

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

