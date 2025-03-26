Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 830,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,914,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RCAT. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Red Cat

Red Cat Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $495.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

In other news, insider George Michael Matus sold 309,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $4,416,436.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,873.62. The trade was a 50.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph David Freedman sold 15,000 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,333,105.60. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,247 shares of company stock worth $5,310,158. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Red Cat by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 1,536.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.