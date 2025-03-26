Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 100934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.
