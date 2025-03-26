Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 23rd

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Pfizer are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in selling consumer goods and services directly to the public through physical stores, online platforms, or a combination of both. These stocks are influenced by consumer spending trends, economic conditions, and seasonal demand, making their performance closely tied to shifts in the broader retail market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $12.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.71. The company had a trading volume of 132,093,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,269,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.44.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.27. The company had a trading volume of 93,950,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,703,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.33.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,560,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335,489. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $376.91 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.67.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,998,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,440,832. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.19.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 349,778,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,645,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

