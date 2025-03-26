REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Plans $0.94 Dividend

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9437 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 105,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.06.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
