REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Plans $0.94 Dividend

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9437 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 105,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.06.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

