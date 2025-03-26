Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 22,144,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 46,959,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RGTI shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 144,742 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 309,831 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

