RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 16,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 17,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGS. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

