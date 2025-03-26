Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 45,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 59,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Riverside Resources Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

