Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Down 14.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 812,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 178,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $102,434. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

