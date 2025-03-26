S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Issues Earnings Results

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

S4 Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 36.02 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.36. The stock has a market cap of £221.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3,602.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 27.02 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.75 ($0.86).

S4 Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

