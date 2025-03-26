SALT Tops One Day Volume of $13.24 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. SALT has a total market cap of $934,727.87 and $13.24 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004141 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00027286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00004045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0077894 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

