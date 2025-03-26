Schroder Income Growth Announces Dividend of GBX 3.25 (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SCF stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 294.10 ($3.81). The company had a trading volume of 45,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,568. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 285.90. Schroder Income Growth has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 305 ($3.95).
About Schroder Income Growth
– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.
– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.
– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.
