Schroder Income Growth Announces Dividend of GBX 3.25 (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCF stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 294.10 ($3.81). The company had a trading volume of 45,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,568. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 285.90. Schroder Income Growth has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 305 ($3.95).

About Schroder Income Growth

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

