Science Group (LON:SAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Science Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Science Group Stock Performance

Shares of Science Group stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 435.20 ($5.63). 75,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,399. Science Group has a 12-month low of GBX 327.96 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 444.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 455.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Science Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.81) price objective on shares of Science Group in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Group

In other Science Group news, insider Daniel Edwards acquired 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £28,334.75 ($36,684.04). Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

Featured Articles

