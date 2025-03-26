Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,426 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

