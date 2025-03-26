Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 10,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $586.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.12 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.