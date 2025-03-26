Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Grows By 1,987.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 1,987.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SZKMY traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,800. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Sell-side analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

