Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAXI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 91,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,821. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

