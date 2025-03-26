SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $15.81. 865,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,044,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Glj Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $917.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,348.60. This represents a 12.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 564,490 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 117,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 144,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

