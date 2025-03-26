Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 180501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

