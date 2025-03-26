SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Wells Financial Advisors INC’s 7th Largest Position

Wells Financial Advisors INC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $278.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $201.07 and a twelve month high of $281.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.73 and a 200 day moving average of $252.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

