Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $86.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Stanley Black & Decker traded as low as $77.35 and last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 735268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.47.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,424,000 after buying an additional 3,063,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $117,231,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,336,000 after acquiring an additional 763,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after acquiring an additional 679,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

