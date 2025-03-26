Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 7.1% increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of TSE STN traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$120.26. 8,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,059. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$114.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$103.48 and a 52-week high of C$129.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.33.

In other news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

