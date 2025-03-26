Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
HLS Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.79. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$5.48.
About HLS Therapeutics
