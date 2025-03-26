Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLS Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.79. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$5.48.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition and commercialization of branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. The company is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular specialties. The company products include Clozaril, Absorica, Vascepa, CSAN Pronto, Trinomia and Perseris.

