Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 26th (AMD, ARCO, CHTR, CLDT, CX, DLX, JBHT, JRVR, KEP, LPLA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 26th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $36.20 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

