Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sumco stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sumco has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Sumco had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

