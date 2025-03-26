Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 3,266.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

SOHVY stock remained flat at $5.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 0.15. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.