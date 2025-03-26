Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Raises Dividend to $1.98 Per Share

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.9773 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 33.6% increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up SEK 0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting SEK 26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 18.52 and a 12-month high of SEK 26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
