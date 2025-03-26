Taiko (TAIKO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $79.05 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $79.05 million and approximately $18.42 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Taiko has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,577.42 or 0.99694169 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,276.05 or 0.99347142 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,885,685 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, "Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 102,885,685.93812237 in circulation. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

