Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 21,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. AI Squared Management Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 23,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

