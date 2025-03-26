Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,721,138,000 after buying an additional 3,783,802 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,209 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $349,241,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $229,098,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

