Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 95,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,793,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 787.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Talos Energy by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 119.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

