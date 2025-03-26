Tandem Group (LON:TND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tandem Group had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

Shares of Tandem Group stock traded down GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 170.15 ($2.20). 2,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. Tandem Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.20 ($2.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32.

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

