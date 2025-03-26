TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Zacks reports. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.58%.

TAT Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

TATT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 57,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,670. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $33.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $283.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TATT shares. StockNews.com lowered TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

