Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 866.2% in March

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 866.2% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODY traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 834,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $23.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5896 per share. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

