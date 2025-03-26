TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Olin Anton Purchases 3,000 Shares

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXTGet Free Report) Director Olin Anton bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 61,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,091. The firm has a market cap of C$734.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.08. TELUS International has a one year low of C$3.78 and a one year high of C$12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.

