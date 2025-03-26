The Graph Price Reaches $0.10 (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $37.36 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,800,262,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,775,189,789 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is a decentralised protocol that indexes and queries blockchain data, enabling efficient access for dApps. It has integrated AI capabilities, including model hosting and AI-assisted querying. GRT is the network’s native token, used for staking, curation, delegation, governance, and AI services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

