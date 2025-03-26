The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,231,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $360.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.