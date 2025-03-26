Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Trading 29.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 29.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.87. Approximately 168,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 48,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

Separately, Research Capitl upgraded Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$76.89 million, a PE ratio of -27.28, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -293.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.09.

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

