Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.85 ($0.45), with a volume of 35717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

Time Out Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £124.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.94.

Time Out Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.