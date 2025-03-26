Top Green Energy Stocks To Watch Today – March 26th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to shares in companies that produce or support renewable energy technologies, such as solar, wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric power. These investments are often associated with the shift towards sustainable energy sources and are influenced by factors like government policies, technological innovation, and global environmental initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. 474,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,575. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. 147,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,505. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 10,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Read More