Top Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 26th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Vertiv, and Venus Acquisition are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares in companies that produce physical goods through industrial processes, such as automobiles, electronics, and machinery. These stocks often mirror the overall economic cycle since industrial production tends to rise in periods of economic growth and decline during downturns, making them valuable indicators of broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.14. 8,908,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,005,499. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $892.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded down $10.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.95. 11,509,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,524,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Venus Acquisition stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,799,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Venus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VENA

Recommended Stories